When Did Beyoncé Record ‘Renaissance: Act II?’

Beyoncé’s mission to break the internet in a recent Verizon commercial may not have been a success (which I think was the point?), but it did succeed in generating substantial hype for her new music — which dropped in realtively short order after the commercial aired in the form of two new singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” They’re the first pieces of “Act II,” which fans believe will mark Beyoncé’s first full-length foray into country music. It’s also something she’s allegedly been sitting on for a while, so just when did she record this mysterious project?

According to a statement Beyoncé shared shortly before the release of Renaissance in 2022 (and after a leak of the album hit the internet ahead of schedule), she actually recorded three “acts” of her then-upcoming musical project during the pandemic in 2020. “Act I” was, of course, Renaissance. “Act II” will be the country album, while “Act III” remains shrouded in mystery for the time being. Here’s what she wrote:

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Act II is due for release on 3/29.