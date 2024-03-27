beyonce
Getty Image
Music

What Do We Know So Far About Beyoncé & Uber’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Collab?

Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter is now just days from release, and the newly-minted country star is turning up the anticipation. It looks like she’s got some sort of collaboration happening with ride-sharing app Uber, as Uber cryptically teased an announcement on Twitter. “We’ve got some news,” it read. “Tomorrow at 2:00 pm ET.” While that, by itself, wouldn’t be enough to get anyone too riled up, including a bee emoji, a cowboy emoji, a crown emoji, and a video of a running horse were more than enough to perk up the BeyHive’s sensors.

As for just what the announcement is going to be, well… That remains to be seen. Fans have speculated — joked, really — in the comments that the announcement could have something to do with Beyoncé’s album cover horses, affectionately known as Reneigh and Chardonneigh, but in truth, there are a plethora of possibilities.

One eagle-eyed fan noted that a video billboard outside Uber Arena in Berlin bears an advertisement for the album, subtly suggesting that a tour announcement could be coming soon.

Others — many, actually — joked that Uber would be adding new options to its ride selections, including horseback and horse-drawn carriages. That would certainly be a splashy move, if not a very efficient one.

One thing is for sure: Plenty of Beyoncé fans will be seated, as they say, for Uber’s announcement tomorrow — and for the release of Cowboy Carter, which drops on March 29.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×