Big Brother season 24 contestant Taylor Hale is currently going viral, after video from the house of her jamming out to Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance surfaced. Wearing a pink Head Of House robe and wired headphones, Hale is incredibly enthusiastic after hearing the record on the couch for the first time. “Already!” she exclaims in the video. “Oh my god, it’s so good!”

As Hale, who was also named Miss Michigan in 2021, is one of the final contestants on Big Brother this season, she has been isolated from outside media for 72 days and counting, so she had yet to listen to the album, which came out back on July 29.

Hale had earned her well-deserved jam session, after she received the Head Of House nomination during last night’s episode, surviving the tiebreaker between her and fellow contestant Alyssa Snider. After Monte Taylor had the final vote, he chose to save Hale, securing her spot in the final four. Throughout the season, Monte and Hale have developed an on-screen relationship, including kissing on the live feeds, so his decision made sense.

From there, Hale then competed in a game with the fellow houseguests about fashion trivia, which won her HoH. There are currently two more weeks left of the current season. In just a few days, fan voting opens up, giving the option for people to choose America’s Favorite Houseguest. The winner receives $25,000, alongside whoever wins the show’s Grand Prize of $75,000.

View a few reactions by Beyoncé fans to Hale’s Renaissance video below.

taylor hale you will always be famous, queen of big brother https://t.co/V8mZOFcTuF — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) September 16, 2022

When Beyoncé sends her flowers for being the first Black Woman to win Big brother >>> https://t.co/cjbUm1mkgB — Diva Plavalaguna (@L0st0n6) September 16, 2022

Made the finale and got to experience Renaissance for the first time all in one night??? Good for her. #bb24 https://t.co/e0J1buI9mT — Antferny (@ntferny) September 16, 2022

I’ve never listened to Beyoncé and The Taylor Hale just made me download the album, the influence this woman possesses is on another level 💕🙌 — Quinnlan (@q0rpz3) September 16, 2022