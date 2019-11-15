Big KRIT’s Specially-Tuned ‘My Sub V’ Requires Just The Right Speakers To Really Boom

Plenty of rappers have long-running song series that become fan favorites. For example, Rick Ross has six iterations of his “Maybach Music,” while Trae Tha Truth’s popular posse cut series “I’m On” has reached three installments so far. Today, a new chapter of another fan-favorite song series has arrived: Big KRIT‘s ode to his car’s audio system, “My Sub,” receives its fifth volume, called “Ballad Of The Bass,” which you can check out above.

The hook, which leads off the song as well, explains the song’s thesis pretty succinctly, with the repeated chant: “Bass knockin’ in the motherf*ckin’ trunk.” Intriguingly, which a KRIT-produced beat tuned specifically for a booming speaker system, the titular bass may be hard to pick up. As KRIT tells Uproxx via email, “If you don’t have the proper speakers in your car the frequency of the sub bass will be undetected.” The beat, which starts off sparse and airy, becomes more layered throughout the song, incorporating talkbox, synth, and a melodic bridge courtesy of KRIT’s underrated singing voice after a mid-song breakdown.

The most recent version of “My Sub,” “Subenstein,” appeared on KRIT’s 2017 double album, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. His most recent project, KRIT Iz Here, is out now via KRIT’s own Multi Alumni LLC.