Jhené Aiko has finally returned to treat fans to some new solo material, three years after her last project, 2020’s Grammy-nominated Chilombo, dropped. Aiko’s new song, “Calm & Patient,” is a dreamy take that showcases her vocals and hopeful lyricism. The chill vibes make the song’s title feel all the more spot on.

“I’m satisfied with life / I do not just get by, I thrive / What a miracle to be up and alive / Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight / I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their mind,” Aiko admits in the opening lines, setting forth the positive energy that’s present throughout the rest of the song.

Earlier this week, her manager, Ketrina “Taz” Askew shared that a new era was in the works — posting on an Instagram story, according to RapUp.

“Taking it back to simpler times, when we just put music out for the love of it,” Taz said. “Apologies @defjam and team, this one is for the Soulmates.”

Throughout last year, Aiko had contributed for a handful of collaborations, including “Water Sign” with August 08, Tyga and Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine,” and an appearance on Ab-Soul’s album tracklist back in December. During her break, she still kept busy, jumping on the soundtrack for Raya And The Last Dragon in 2021.

Listen to Jhené Aiko’s “Calm & Patient” above.