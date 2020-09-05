Big Sean finally released his Detroit 2 album on Friday, after teasing it for well over a year. With 21 tracks and appearances from Jhene, Ty Dolla Sign, the late Nipsey Hussle, Eminem, Young Thug, Wale, and a plethora of other names, the album stands as his longest and most collaborative album to date. Stopping by Twitter for a Q&A session with fans, Big Sean answered a wide range of questions about the album and some other things.

Lotta advice! And more, he actually did a lot of references n parts that helped out a lot https://t.co/ej2bmx5usW — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

When I felt hopeless as fuck after losing so many close people and role models and wrote “Feed” that was the most therapeutic! Also lucky Me and finishing Body Language. I wrote 5 versions of Body Language. 5!!! https://t.co/eJJDYAgQwD — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

To kick off the Q&A session, a fan asked Big Sean what Kanye West contributed as an executive producer for Detroit 2. “Lotta advice!” Big Sean answered. “And more, he actually did a lot of references n parts that helped out a lot.” Sean was also asked about his favorite moment of making the album. “When I felt hopeless as f*ck after losing so many close people and role models and wrote ‘Feed’ that was the most therapeutic!” he said. “Also lucky Me and finishing Body Language. I wrote 5 versions of Body Language. 5!!!”

Even though the album hasn’t even been out for a full weekend, Sean was also asked if he would release a deluxe version. “I dont know, if i feel like its needed. i just want to be clear tho, i dropped deluxes for my 1st, 2nd, 3rd albums. that was always a standard for me. i just felt like i Decided didn’t need one because it was more of a concept album to me.”

My favorite verse… that’s a tough one! Lucky Me was me talking from the heart, I like Full Circle a lot. https://t.co/q7SCAl93da — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

Me n J Cole was working on something but it didn’t get finished. That’s my bro tho for sure 🤞🏾 https://t.co/SNcHhWQYO3 — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

Yeah, I wouldn’t just put Twenty88 on da album if that was it lol. I don’t know when yet tho 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/WVbrVBwwsY — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2020

Big Sean also answered questions about being on Justin Bieber’s next album, his favorite verse from Detroit 2, the one artist he hoped to get on the album but failed to, and if he plans to make yet another Twenty88 album.

Check out the tweets from Big Sean’s Q&A session above.

Detroit 2 is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.