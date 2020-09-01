In his new interview with Vulture about his upcoming album Detroit 2, Big Sean addresses many of the rumors that have followed him in his music career, including one about one of his biggest hits. “IDFWU,” a feisty breakup anthem produced by Mustard and featuring E-40 from 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise, has long been attributed to his then-recent breakup with TV star Naya Rivera. In Vulture, however, Sean denies that the song is about her and admits that had he known how things would ultimately play out, he wouldn’t have released the song in the first place.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her,” he confesses. “She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her. It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Sean also addresses rumors about a July tweet some fans thought was about Kanye West, as well as the long-speculated-upon “beef” between Sean and Kendrick Lamar after K. Dot demolished Sean’s 2013 hype single “Control.”

Read the full interview here.