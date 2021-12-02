Drake, Dua Lipa, And BTS Top The ‘Billboard’ Year-End Charts For 2021

The flood of year-end music round-ups has started over the past few days, as websites (like Uproxx) have shared their year-end lists and Spotify Wrapped has made the rounds. Now Billboard has chimed in with their year-end charts, and some expected figures have found themselves atop the ranks.

Drake was 2021’s top artist and following him on the list are, in order, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen. As for Top New Artists, Rodrigo tops that list and is followed by The Kid Laroi, Giveon, Pooh Shiesty, and 24kGoldn. There’s also a lists of top artists that are duos or groups, and that’s led by BTS, as well as Glass Animals, Dan + Shay, Fleetwood Mac, and AJR.

When it comes to Billboard 200 albums, Morgan Wallen reigns supreme with Dangerous: The Double Album, ahead of Rodrigo’s Sour, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Swift’s Evermore, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” leads the Hot 100 Songs chart, followed by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

Check out all of the year-end charts here and below.

The top artists of 2021 📈 Billboard's Year End charts: https://t.co/EHTVsdKJZV pic.twitter.com/F307PetiGr — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Global 200 songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/F5mRglcPyn — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Global Excl. U.S. songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/eUcZ1h8USe — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Hot Latin songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/amu6ASGMMX — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/w8Gsoa2ZQ3 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Hot Dance/Electronic songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/pxc6vxDiY2 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

The top Hot Country songs of 2021 📈 Billboard’s Year End charts: https://t.co/amMiyykgQT pic.twitter.com/jUCgUBxrXI — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 2, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.