There’s no need to explain that Eminem has a lot of fans, but in case you didn’t know, his daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, also has a bunch of stans: She has over two million followers on Instagram and a few hundred thousand more on TikTok. Speaking of TikTok, she recently took to the platform to reveal a bit about her 2021 Spotify Wrapped, noting that her most-played artist of the year was actually her dad.

In the video, which has nearly 7 million views as of this post, Mathers lip-syncs to The Real Housewives Of Potomac‘s Wendy Osefo talking about being a Nicki Minaj fan, on the November 8 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Meanwhile, text on screen reads, “‘Do you listen to your dad’s music?’ ‘What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?’ ‘I think my dad’s gone crazy.'” The video then cuts to a recording of her Spotify Wrapped presentation, which says not only that Eminem was her top artist of the year, but that she was in the top three percent of his listeners on the streaming platform.

Indeed, Mathers and her dad appear to share a good relationship. In 2018, The Daily Mail asked Mathers if “if she sees her father often and he’s supportive” and she responded, “Of course, we are very close.” Meanwhile, on 2020, Eminem spoke about his daughter with Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast. The boxer asked if Mathers was thinking about having children and Eminem replied, “Not babies, nope. Just a boyfriend and she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She graduated from college, 3.9.”