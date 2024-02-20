Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated February 24, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” Stick Season was Kahan’s first top-10 album (top-3, actually) on the Billboard 200, and now he has reached another milestone on the Hot 100: Rising from No. 11 to No. 10 this week, the album’s title track is Kahan’s first top-10 single. 9. Tate McRae — “Greedy” Aside from hanging around in the top 10 this week, “Greedy” is now McRae’s first No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, meaning it’s a hit on radio.

8. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves While the Bryan/Musgraves collab is sliding down the Hot 100 a bit, it’s still No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts, for a 25th week each. 7. SZA — “Snooze” Similarly, “Snooze” is also faltering on the Hot 100 some, but it leads the Hot R&B Songs chart for a 29th week.

6. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” The people love Taylor Swift: She just won some People’s Choice Awards, and Swift’s 2019 hit “Cruel Summer” is just outside of the top 5 here in 2024. 5. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims’ breakout hit previously peaked at No. 2 last week, but it still holds strong in the top 5 this week.

4. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Again, similar story with Boone: His favorite was No. 3 last week and now it has slightly backtracked to No. 4, thanks in part to two noteworthy debuts ahead of it. 3. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign — “Carnival” Despite Kanye and Ty’s new album Vultures 1 being temporarily taken off of Apple Music, it still managed to top the Billboard 200. Now, “Carnival” enjoys a respectable No. 3 debut here on the Hot 100.