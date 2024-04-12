It’s an annual marquee event for J. Cole to take the Dreamville Festival stage. It happened last weekend, as expected. Unexpectedly, however, the biggest headline from Cole’s set was an … apology?
Before performing “Love Yourz,” Cole issued a heartfelt apology to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on “7 Minute Drill,” a song on Cole’s surprise-released mixtape, Might Delete Later. “7 Minute Drill” was a response to Lamar dissing Cole and Drake on “Like That,” the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. Within his apology, Cole said he planned to remove “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services, but did he?
Did J. Cole Remove ‘7 Minute Drill’ From Streaming Services?
As of Friday afternoon, April 12, it would appear that Cole made good on his promise. On Apple Music and Spotify, “7 Minute Drill” is still listed on the tracklist of Might Delete Later but unavailable to stream. The song has been removed from J. Cole’s YouTube page entirely.
J. Cole has taken “7 Minute Drill” off streaming services pic.twitter.com/8VyklqOU6X
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2024
At Dreamville, Cole explained that he was “so proud” of Might Delete Later, “except for one part,” which is “7 Minute Drill.”
“It’s one part of that sh*t that make me feel like, man, that’s the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life, right?” Cole said, in part, later adding, “I felt conflicted because I’m like, ‘Bruh, I know I don’t really feel no way.’ But the world wanted to see blood. So, I say all of that to say, in my spirit of trying to get this music out — I ain’t gonna lie to y’all — I moved in a way that, spiritually, feels bad on me.”