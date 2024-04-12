It’s an annual marquee event for J. Cole to take the Dreamville Festival stage. It happened last weekend, as expected. Unexpectedly, however, the biggest headline from Cole’s set was an … apology?

Did J. Cole Remove ‘7 Minute Drill’ From Streaming Services?

As of Friday afternoon, April 12, it would appear that Cole made good on his promise. On Apple Music and Spotify, “7 Minute Drill” is still listed on the tracklist of Might Delete Later but unavailable to stream. The song has been removed from J. Cole’s YouTube page entirely.

J. Cole has taken “7 Minute Drill” off streaming services pic.twitter.com/8VyklqOU6X — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2024

At Dreamville, Cole explained that he was “so proud” of Might Delete Later, “except for one part,” which is “7 Minute Drill.”

“It’s one part of that sh*t that make me feel like, man, that’s the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life, right?” Cole said, in part, later adding, “I felt conflicted because I’m like, ‘Bruh, I know I don’t really feel no way.’ But the world wanted to see blood. So, I say all of that to say, in my spirit of trying to get this music out — I ain’t gonna lie to y’all — I moved in a way that, spiritually, feels bad on me.”