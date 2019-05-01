Getty Image

Billie Eilish was performing in Australia recently, and while there, she did a meet and greet session with fans. That turned out not to be a completely positive experience for Eilish, as she said she was groped during the event.

The 17-year-old musician wrote in the first of a series of posts to her Instagram story that have since been deleted, “pls dont grab my boobs in the meet & greet.” She continued, “i think what happened last nighy was just an accident so i acted like i didn’t notice cuz i didnt wanna make her feel bad if she didnt mean to do it.. BUT IF THAT SH*T WAS FR IM GONNNNEEEEEEE. please dont harass the girl. it was just an accident and not that big a deal. she was very very sweet.. i was just saying in GENERAL about certain things that i dont feel comfortable with. its not a big deal.”

She then posted a message from a fan who wrote, “like dis if u feel uncomfortable when fans touch certain parts of your body and you don’t wanna act like ‘b*tch tf’ cause u don’t wanna ruin their experience meeting u,” and responded, “i try very hard to make everyone happy at the m&g but sometimes you make it very difficult for me to feel comfortable enough to do that.”

In more positive Eilish news, she recently met Justin Bieber at Coachella, and it was a special moment for her, since she’s been a fan of his for a long time.