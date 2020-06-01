Getty Image
Record Labels And Artists Are Having A ‘Black Out’ In Response To George Floyd’s Death

In response to the death of George Floyd, the music industry is coming together for “Black Out Tuesday,” a day on which record labels, artists, and other entities will go radio silent. The black out is set to take place tomorrow, June 2.

These companies and people have made their announcements with similarly spirited messages on social media, and the one from Warner Records reads:

“This Tuesday, June 2nd, all of Warner Music Group including Warner Records will observe ‘Black Out Tuesday.’ We will support our employees, artists, and global community.

The music business at WMG will not go on as usual.

While this is only one day, we are committed to continuing the fight for real change. We will be using this day to collectively reflect on what we as a company can do to put action towards change and we will be taking steps in the coming weeks and months.

As part of this, we will be contributing to Black Lives Matter and other organizations that are doing crucial work to combat racial injustice.”

Participating labels include Interscope, Def Jam, Eminem’s Shady Records, Columbia Records, Capitol Music Group, and many others. Artists and industry figures are also putting a pause on their activities: Tim Burgess has postponed listening parties, and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden noted, “All of my shows are cancelled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music.”

BLACK LIVES MATTER. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

