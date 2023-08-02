Here Are The Bleached Festival Set Times For 2023

The Bleached Festival is about to debut. Taking place on August 4 and 5 in San Diego, the music festival was curated by Tight Knit and Fngrs Crssd. Headliners include Joji and Leon Bridges, while other big names include Omar Apollo, Caroline Polachek, Surf Curse, and Remi Wolf.

Unfortunately, PinkPantheress had to drop off the lineup due to hearing concerns. “I have been advised by doctors and my team to take a break from performances in order to preserve my quality of hearing,” she wrote in a statement. “I am so devastated that I am not able to perform, but I am doing everything in my power to get better so I can continue to do what I love.”

The set times for the festival are out now. Many fans have expressed disappointment about Joji and Surf Curse playing at the same time. Choose wisely, concertgoers.

Find the schedule below.