Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes Was Allegedly Assaulted By Lollapalooza Security Guard

#Lollapalooza
08.02.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Dev Hynes

Singer-songwriter Dev Hynes was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at Lollapalooza yesterday. The artist took to the stage donning a shirt sporting names like Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner and dedicating his set to remembering the victims of police brutality. But Hynes found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was allegedly assaulted by a security guard after his performance, and he took to Twitter to detail his and girlfriend Samantha Urbani’s experience with the staff at the festival.

According to Hynes, several attendees witnessed the altercation and he’s urging everyone to come forward through social media, though Lollapalooza seems to be deleting comments on their Facebook page related to the incident. Urbani claims the guard involved in the fight was “NOT Lolla staff, but privately hired for that stage,” and the festival released this statement earlier today:

“Late Friday night, we learned of an incident involving an artist and a security guard on site. Since then, we have been in contact with those involved and the authorities, as we work together to resolve the situation. As always, our top priority is to ensure the safety of everyone at the festival.”

Via CoS

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lollapalooza
TAGSBLOOD ORANGEDEV HYNESLOLLAPALOOZA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP