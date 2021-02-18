Getty Image
Music

Blue Ivy Modeled With Beyonce For An Upcoming Ivy Park Collection, And Fans Loved It

by:

Beyonce has been teasing an upcoming collection from her brand Ivy Park for almost a month now, but when it drops it promises to “[infuse] alpine silhouettes with faux shearling and performance towel terry materials, adding texture for the quintessential cozy vibe.” So far celebrities such as Lil Yachty and Gucci Mane have starred in promotional videos for the upcoming collection, but it’s a recent ad with her daughter Blue Ivy that’s getting a lot of love from viewers.

In the video, Blue Ivy stands beside Beyonce as she rocks a kid version of a puffer jacket that her mother is wearing. As in other ads, she shows off her dance moves while donning a monochromatic look that featured a cropped jacket, leather pants, fanny pack, mask, and sneakers.

In a post on Instagram, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyonce’s mother and Blue Ivy’s grandmother, revealed that it was the nine-year-old’s choice to appear in the Ivy Park shoot. “My beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” she said. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed, and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit my Blue Blue!!!!”

Beyonce fans were impressed with Blue Ivy’s modeling skills and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

