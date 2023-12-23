Blueface is now being sued for defamation, according to Rolling Stone, after he claimed he was the father of Soulja Boy‘s son. Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of the son she shares with Soulja Boy, was the one to file it in Los Angeles today.

The publication notes that she claimed her lawyers sent Blueface a cease-and-desist, following social media posts that he made about him being the father. “Might be my kid he ain’t even get the DNA test,” the rapper reportedly wrote in a post. In another, he claimed that he had sex with Soulja Boy’s “baby mama the day before your baby shower.”

“There is zero chance that the defendant is plaintiff’s child’s biological father,” Martinez’s filing read, per the outlet.

Martinez filed the lawsuit after Blueface had reportedly mocked the cease-and-desist on social media, which resulted in her getting death threats.

“Plaintiff is gravely concerned for herself and her child’s safety and well being, and plaintiff is extremely nervous and afraid to go outside and/or be in public,” she added in the filing. Martinez notes that she also believes Blueface is making the comments to get attention by “engaging in a feud” with Soulja Boy.

As part of the lawsuit, she is seeking “real and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and a permanent injunction barring Porter from defaming her.”