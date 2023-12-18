blueface
Getty Image
Music

Why Do Blueface And Soulja Boy Have Beef?

Blueface and Soulja Boy, two of hip-hop’s more controversial rappers, demonstrated the darker side of social media this weekend, exchanging heated posts that turned into an invitation for a real-life meetup for fisticuffs. However, only one rapper showed up to the agreed-upon location, evoking echoes of the infamous Temecula incident of 2014.

The feud — as most drama seems to these days — on a podcast. Appearing on the latest episode of Open Thoughts, Blueface declared he could beat anyone in a Verzuz hits battle, despite the fact that he’s best known for one song. When a clip of the host Funny Marco suggesting Soulja Boy as an opponent went viral, the Atlanta rap pioneer wasn’t hearing it.

In an amped-up Instagram Live stream (has he ever had any other kind?), Soulja taunted Blueface, “You gon’ perform ‘bust down Thotiana’ five times in a row? Cut it out.” Maybe he touched a nerve, because Blueface’s response turned the topic from hit battle trash talk to schoolyard muck instantly; “I hit yah Bm already soulja boy ask her who perform better hit for hit,” he wrote on Twitter. Things escalated from there:

After a few more back and forth posts in this vein, Blueface finally invited Soulja Boy to “squabble up,” providing an address on “neutral” territory. However, Blueface wound up mostly just livestreaming by himself. He later mocked Soulja Boy, writing, “We all knew he wouldn’t show.”

Of course, it’s important to remember that these are grown men with too much money and notoriety to be going around behaving like this. All this to impress the peanut gallery on Elon’s Twitter. Yuck.

