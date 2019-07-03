Getty Image

Earlier this week, emerging LA rapper Blueface was criticized for kicking his mother and sister out of his house, but now, he says there is more to the story. The rapper and his family have been exchanging passive-aggressive social media posts for the past few days, with each trying to defend themselves and make the others look bad, but Blueface’s latest post tries to tell his side while explaining that the volatile dynamic goes further than social media “clout chasing.”

In the new post, which features video taken from his home security cameras, Blueface attached a long caption explaining the “real story.” The video depicts Blue’s sister screaming at him, apparently regarding a car, threatening to “beat his whole ass,” and his mom mentioning was sounds like stabbing threats while all three are off camera. Blue explains in the caption that: “My mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine an[d] I wasn’t going for it. I already got her an apartment. Guess that wasn’t enough. she want my car, she want me to buy her a car off the lot, an[d] some more stuff. I was homeless in my own car for years. Ain’t nobody wanna let me stay at they house. I had to thug it out.”

Blue also denounced the supporters who turned on him when it appeared that he was merely lashing out rather than defending himself. “But I C my fans ain’t real fans,” he wrote. “Y’all turn like corners. F*cc all you fake ass fans. That’s y I’m in it just for the money.” Although nothing in the new video excuses his behavior, it does add context to a situation that is clearly a lot more complicated than many initially thought. For what it’s worth, this sort of thing is probably best hashed out in private counseling — not on social media.

Supposedly, Blueface has an album coming out this week as well, but if this is a form of promotion, it’s not the best, making this another example of how the best way to sell music is with the music itself rather than attention-grabbing controversy.