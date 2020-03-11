BMI Has Canceled The Latin Music Awards Amid Coronavirus Fears

Weeks before music lovers were given the chance to see their favorite acts at various festivals this summer, the coronavirus has swept the nation and the world, forcing them to postpone and even cancel their plans.

Ultra Music Festival and SXSW led the way by canceling their individual festivals last week, and the two have currently left fans upset as they have refused to offer refunds for the cancellations, but rather ticket exchanges for future iterations of their festivals. On Tuesday, Coachella followed suit by postponing their own April festival, opting for an October date instead. And it seems like festivals aren’t the only ones to move forward with postponement or cancellation plans.

Ahead of their March 31 award show, BMI has decided to err of the side of safety and postpone the upcoming Latin Music Awards on Tuesday night.

“The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority,” the performing rights organization said in a statement, “And as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date.”

The upcoming award show was set to award Latin duo Wisin Y Yandel with the President’s Award. BMI also promised to “continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis.”

[via Variety]