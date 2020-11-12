This week, UPROXX Sessions meets burgeoning Dallas rap star Bobby Sessions in a performance that puts his stamp on the show and justifies their naming coincidence. The political-minded Sessions’ RVLTN projects clearly classify him as a sharp writer but when he steps into the Uproxx Studios Sessions stage, he proves that his live renditions have the same dynamism and charisma. Performing “All We Got” from his recently-released RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom, Bobby makes his presence known and sets a high bar for next week’s guest.

In a previous interview with Uproxx, Bobby presciently highlighted a problem from this year mirrored in the lyrics of “All We Got.” “You have to look at the damage being done by members of your community,” he said. “There are people of color that get in positions of power and get in positions of influence where they can educate their viewers or audience about what is going on in their community, but they decide for their personal financial gain to dismiss all of those issues in their own community and act like they do not exist so that they can appease their white superiors.” In “All We Got,” Bobby reiterates that sentiment, pointing out, “Got love for Kanye, but no time to divide the vote.”

Watch Bobby’s performance above and check out his new album here.

