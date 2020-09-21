Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to prison back in 2014, and it looks like there’s no chance of him getting out early. While it was previously reported that the rapper may be able to get out of prison as early as this December, his parole was recently denied, meaning he’ll have to stay behind bars for the remainder of his sentence.

A recent report from TMZ broke the news, stating that the exact cause for Shmurda being denied parole is unknown. It did mention, however, that the rapper racked up eleven violations while in prison. Those violations include drug possession and getting into a fight using a makeshift knife. As a result, Shmurda is now facing his maximum sentence.

The report also states that, according to his mother, Shmurda had big plans for his life following his release from prison. He was hoping to record new music and even film a documentary about his life. But it now looks like those plans will be put on hold until he’s fully released.

Shmurda accepted a plea deal on conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession back in 2016, a move that had extended his sentence until 2021. He now resides in Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York and will finish the remainder of his sentence in protective custody, expected to be until December 11, 2021.