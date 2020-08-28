The parole hearing for Bobby Shmurda was the subject of much anticipation for fans, though the week of August 17 came and went without any news of his status. A little over a week after the scheduled parole hearing, though, New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision revealed a new target date for his hearing with Complex.

“Ackquille Pollard’s Board of Parole interview is currently scheduled for the week of September 14,” a spokesperson for the department told Complex. If granted, the rapper’s earliest release date on parole would be December 11, 2020, making it a possibility he is home in time for Christmas.

The rapper’s sentence began in 2016 when the rapper plead guilty to weapons possession and conspiracy charges after authorities arrested Shmurda and his fellow GS9 squad members following a two-year gang investigation. In his trial, Bobby’s “Hot N****” and “Bobby B*tch” were used as evidence against him in court to convict him.

Either way a decision following the parole hearing will not be immediately made, as the board has up to two weeks following the hearing to make their decision on the rapper. If the board opts to deny Shmurda parole, the rapper will continue his sentence and be released no later than December 11, 2021. One the music side of the things, Bobby’s last release came as a feature on Tekashi 69’s “Stoopid.”

