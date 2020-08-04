Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Will Reportedly Take Place This Month

Bobby Shmurda, the Brooklyn rapper still best know for his 2014 hit “Hot N****,” may be returning home soon, according to a report from Complex positing that his parole hearing has been scheduled for just about two weeks from now on August 17. The news comes on Bobby’s 26th birthday — today — and while better gifts could probably be devised, it’s certainly cause for excitement for both the rapper born Ackquille Pollard and his fans, who’ve been eagerly awaiting his release since 2016.

Complex reports that a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) official said, “Mr. Pollard is currently scheduled to appear before the Board of Parole the week of August 17, 2020. The Board of Parole has two weeks from the date of the interview with the incarcerated individual to render a decision.” If the outcome is positive for the rapper, his earliest parole eligibility date is December 11, 2020, meaning he might be home for Christmas.

Of course, there’s always a possibility that the parole board renders a different decision, in which case the latest he could be released is December 2021. Bobby pled guilty in 2016 to weapons possession and conspiracy charges after he and his GS9 cohorts were scooped up by authorities in a gang investigation. His own songs, “Hot N****” and “Bobby B*tch,” were used against him as evidence by the prosecution. Bobby’s most recent musical release was ironically a feature on Tekashi 69’s 2018 single “Stoopid.”