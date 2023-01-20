Boldy James Didn’t Let His Car Accident Stop Him From Releasing A New Album, ‘Indiana Jones’

Detroit rapper Boldy James has had a remarkable breakout in the past few years after spending much of the early part of his career out of the spotlight. Yet, just as things were finally coming together for him, he almost lost it all, even his life, after a “serious” two-car collision in his hometown. He racked up a truly scary number of injuries, including broken vertebrae, requiring “extensive surgery” on his neck.

But the hustle never sleeps and if nothing else, Boldy James is a hustler’s hustler. Although he’s already dropped a slew of projects in 2022, each with a different producer, and even an EP earlier this week (ADU with Real Bad Man), he’s still going, surprising fans with another new album today, Indiana Jones with producer RichGains. Consisting of 17 tracks with multiple appearances from longtime collaborator Sir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids, Indiana Jones continues Boldy’s tradition of quality, stuffy-nosed street-centric raps.

The album’s release bodes well for the future, even as fans await news of Boldy’s updated condition. The Detroiter received well wishes from the likes of Eminem, a hometown hero, and other rap peers. Even with Indiana Jones out today, there’s still more to look forward to from Boldy James, including his long-awaited J Dilla-produced album. For now, you can listen to Indiana Jones below.