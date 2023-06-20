2023 music festival season is in high gear — and you can stay updated on the best music festivals in the handy Uproxx Music Festival Preview. This past weekend, tens of thousands of fans descended on Manchester, Tennessee for the 2023 edition of the iconic Bonnaroo, which saw more than 150 artists perform on more than 10 different stages. It was absolute madness once again for the festival known for combining genres and aesthetics, with everything from dance music, hip-hop, country, rock, and pop music featuring during the four-day event.

A host of memorable performances highlighted this year’s slate. Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza were the headliners, but notable sets were also delivered by the likes of Tennessee natives Paramore, nu metal legends Korn, Roo regulars My Morning Jacket, rising rap star Baby Keem, and tons more, like Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, Lil Nas X, Fleet Foxes, and Sheryl Crow. But anyone that’s been to Bonnaroo will tell you that while the bands are the driving force of the festival, the sense of community makes it stand out in a crowded festival field. There’s truly no place like The Farm.

Uproxx sent photographer Paul L. Carter to capture the action. Check out some highlights from the weekend in the form of festival photos and artist portraits.