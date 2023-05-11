Here Are The Bonnaroo Set Times For 2023

We’re roughly one month away from heavy-hitting headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza taking center stage at Bonnaroo. (That trio is also slated to headline Outside Lands in August.)

Fans planning to attend Bonnaroo from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18, can start solidifying their schedules, as the landmark festival released official set times this morning, May 11.

your schedule is here!! ✌️ check out when & where your favs are playing at #bonnaroo ⛺️💫⁣ first up, centeroo: pic.twitter.com/ipf7Hz70Jy — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) May 11, 2023

The schedule is overwhelming at first glance, so we’ll lay out the basic must-knows.

There will be six stages: What Stage, Which Stage, The Other Stage, This Tent, That Tent, and Who Stage. Opening night will be anchored by the likes of Liquid Stranger from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. local time, Zeds Dead (12:45 to 2 a.m.), Big Freedia (1:30 to 2:30 a.m.), and Silent Disco (midnight to 3:30 a.m.). Silent Disco will hold that slot on Friday and Saturday as well.

Friday’s headliner will be Lamar, scheduled to perform on the What Stage from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The What Stage will also host Baby Keem (8:45 to 9:45 p.m.), Portugal The Man (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), Muna (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.), and AFI (3 to 4 p.m.). The Which Stage will host Rina Sawayama (5:45 to 6:45 p.m.), Three 6 Mafia (7:45 to 8:45 p.m.), and plenty others.

On Saturday, Odesza’s headlining set is scheduled for 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the What Stage, which will also be home for Lil Nas X (8:45 to 10 p.m.), Rainbow Kitten Surprise (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), Sheryl Crow (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.), and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness (3 to 4 p.m.). Korn will take on the This Tent from 12:45 a.m. to 2 a.m., while JID will perform on the That Tent from 1 to 2 a.m.