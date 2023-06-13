Here Is The Bonnaroo Festival Weather Forecast For 2023

Things are heating up in Manchester, Tennessee, as the Bonnaroo Festival 2023 sets down its roots. The musical portion of the festival officially kicks off on Thursday, June 15, and will run until Sunday, June 18. Last week, due to the Canadian wildfires, Governors Ball 2023 ticket holders grew concerned with the weather conditions. Although there haven’t been any freak incidents in nature looming over the Volunteer State, as Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Zeds Dead, and Liquid Stranger are scheduled to headline, festivalgoers want to know the weather forecast for Bonnaroo 2023.
Other notable names slated to perform at the festival include Lil Nas X, Paramore, JID, Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Three 6 Mafia, Korn, Fleet Foxes, Sylvan Esso, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, Muna, Black MIDI, 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Yung Gravy, and The Beths.
Here’s a day-by-day forecast of the area, courtesy of the Tennessean. For the most up-to-date forecast for Manchester, check weather.com or your preferred weather platform.
Thursday, June 15
On the festival’s opening day (Thursday, June 15), headlined by Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger is estimated to reach a high of 85 but fall to 62 later in the evening. There is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms (a 30 percent chance of rain during the day and a 20 percent chance in the evening).
Friday, June 16
The second day (June 16), headlined by Kendrick Lamar, mirrors the previous day, with a high of 85 and a low of 64, with a constant 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.
Saturday, June 17
On Saturday (June 17), headlined by Odesza, the temperatures will rise. The high will come at about 86, with a low of 65. However, the likelihood of rain is at its highest. The chance of rain on Saturday is measured at 60 percent during the day and 50 percent at night.
Sunday, June 18
The weather on the festival’s final day, Sunday, June 18, headlined by Foo Fighters, should reach a high of 86 and a low of 61 at night. Unfortunately, the chance of rain remains at 50 percent throughout the day.
