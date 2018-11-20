Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the past few years now, Jimmy Kimmel has designated one Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode around the holidays as a (RED) benefit show, to raise money and awareness for the fight against AIDS. This has led to a variety of unique moments on the program, like last year, when Bono, Chris Martin, and Sean Penn performed the Frank Sinatra favorite “One For My Baby.” This year’s (RED) episode was last night, and Bono returned for a similar type of performance.

This year, he was joined by Pharrell, and the two performed The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” transforming the classic funky disco track into a smoother jazzy piano song. Just like last year’s performance, the stage dressing featured a red piano and red martini glasses, as the two sang the song, with Pharrell mostly serving as a complementary backup vocalist to Bono.

The U2 frontman also had a sit-down interview with Kimmel, during which he said that he and Lady Gaga would write a song for the winner of a (RED) contributor sweepstakes. The episode also featured a performance of “We’re Going To Hell,” a song created by the show, by Kimmel, Bono, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Brad Paisley, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Rock.

Watch Bono and Pharrell perform “Stayin’ Alive” above.