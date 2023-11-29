Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, And Shabba Ranks Sing ‘Hallelujah Heaven’ In The First ‘Book Of Clarence’ Soundtrack Single

One of the highlights of the films of Jeymes Samuel (aka The Bullitts) is the soundtrack albums he curates for them. In 2021, I praised the soundtrack of The Harder They Fall, writing that the movie often works best as a themed music video a la Beyoncé’s Black Is King. It looks like that may continue to be the case with Samuel’s next upcoming film, The Book Of Clarence, as Samuel shares its first soundtrack song, “Hallelujah Heaven” featuring Lil Wayne and dancehall legends Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks.

Samuel’s love for dancehall and reggae artists was also a fixture of the Harder They Fall soundtrack, which featured Barrington Levy, Dennis Brown, and Koffee in addition to rappers like Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway The Machine. The Book Of Clarence will likewise contain appearances from Jay-Z (who is again credited as a producer for Samuels’ latest work), Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, and more.

The Book Of Clarence is set in 33 AD and follows the exploits of the titular character (portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield) as he tries to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ — not as a disciple but as an imitator, looking to get rich quick. The film is set to hit theaters in January 2024.

You can listen to “Hallelujah Heaven” above and check out the new Book Of Clarence trailer below.