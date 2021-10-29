Jay-Z has been flexing his artistic talents in all kinds of directions of late, and his latest project is a Western film called The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z co-produced the film alongside James Lassiter. It was directed and written by Jeymes Samuel and stars a massive roster of talent including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield. And what’s one of the best perks when Jay-Z produces your film? He can help out with the soundtrack, too, no problem.

The film is in theaters now, but will be heading to Netflix next week, on November 3, so tonight was the perfect time to drop the soundtrack. The tracklist is packed with appearances from Jay himself and other hip-hop royalty like Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Seal, Kid Cudi and Koffee — and, unfortunately, CeeLo Green also appears. But the high points are worth it, like Cudi and Jay together on “Guns Go Bang,” and Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine and BackRoad Gee connecting on “King Kong Riddim.” The contribution from Koffee, which amounts to the title track, is also a stunning addition to the packed roster.

Check out the full soundtrack below and hear Kid Cudi and Jay-Z’s collaboration up top.