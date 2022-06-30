Boslen returns to UPROXX Sessions with another performance after showcasing the “Levels” to his flows. This time, he displays his range with a lilting performance of his emo-rock-influenced trap-pop ballad, “Gone.” The inspiration the Vancouver artist gets from Kid Cudi and Travis Scott is even more evident here, as he full-on croons for much of the single, even throwing a little falsetto into the second verse.

“Gone,” like “Levels,” appears on the 24-year-old’s newly released EP Gonzo, which dropped last Friday, June 24 on UMG Recordings. In “Gone,” Boslen contemplates a toxic relationship and how hard it can be to leave, even when you know it’s not good for you. “I don’t wanna wait for you to say you’re sorry,” he tells his poisonous paramour. “I’m not gonna lay here just for anybody / I’m gone, long gone.”

Watch Boslen perform “Gone” for UPROXX Sessions above and check out Gonzo here.

