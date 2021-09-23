Breezy Supreme Performs ‘Anarchy? Now That’s Fun’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

It’s been noted more than a few times over the past several months but pop-punk is back in a big way in 2021. However, there’s a big difference in who’s making it and forms the face of its recent resurgence. Where in its heyday of the early 2000s, Black artists in the space were pretty much limited to Fefe Dobson, the new wave is diverse and proud to wear their influences on their sleeves.

The latest UPROXX Sessions is a member of this growing tribe hailing from Maryland. Breezy Supreme first came on the scene in 2017 with his mixtape The Enigma and has since been growing a grassroots fanbase with his loving homages to the punk/hardcore/metal scenes of decades past. His song “Anarchy? Now That’s Fun” is a straight-up thrash metal jam that’s charmingly shot through with just enough of a hip-hop edge to dodge just being an imitation and bring something new to the homage.

Watch Breezy Supreme perform “Anarchy? Now That’s Fun” above on UPROXX Sessions.

