Brent Faiyaz Flirts With Lupita Nyong’o In The Trailer For His Valentine’s Day Short Film, ‘WY@’

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Brent Faiyaz has chosen the most romantic holiday to release his short film for “WY@.” It’s a typically contrarian move from the Maryland singer, whose musical oeuvre tends to run counter to the warm feelings normally associated with R&B music. The single, which he first released in September 2023, has lyrics like “You’re the death of me / And the remedy,” describing a toxic, codependent situationship that he just can’t seem to let go — you know, real Valentine’s Day stuff.

Faiyaz announced the film’s release date with a trailer featuring actress Lupita Nyong’o, which looks like a snippet of the full video. In the clip, he and Nyong’o sit at a coffee table under dim lighting on what looks like a soundstage. Faiyaz can’t help but flirt with the Quiet Place: Day One actress, who seems more receptive to his come-ons than you might think (give that woman an Oscar right now!). The clip ends with a smash cut to black just as he leans in to plant a kiss on Lupita’s lips. Title cards share the video’s release date and a website: isosupremacy.com, where you can watch more Brent Faiyaz videos and learn more about his label.

Watch the trailer for “WY@” above.