Getty Image

There have been a lot of rumors flying around about Britney Spears over the past week or two. Earlier this month, she checked herself into a mental health facility, and some fans believed that she was being kept there against her will. Some of them were so bothered by this that they staged a protest. In light of all that news, Spears made an Instagram post (which she hasn’t done a lot in 2019) to debunk the rumors and insisted that she is doing alright. Now it looks like Spears really is doing OK, as it’s being reported that she is set to check herself out of the facility very soon, possibly even today.

TMZ shared the news, citing “sources with direct knowledge” of the situation. Spears is apparently in a better headspace than she was when she checked in, but unfortunately, it appears she has another obstacle to overcome: TMZ notes that Spears is having issues with her medications. She apparently stopped taking her medications because they were doing more harm than good, and her doctors are reportedly still trying to figure out the combination of medications that will work best for her. TMZ’s source noted that Spears’ stay at the facility is not related to issues with her medications.

In Spears’ recent Instagram video, she told her fans, “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”