In a couple days, on March 20, Megan Thee Stallion is set to reveal the dates for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Meg delivered that update that last week, along with the cities she’ll be hitting, by sharing a faux magazine cover, featuring a revealing swimsuit photo that proudly shows off her backside. It turns out Instagram had some thoughts on the pic.

After sharing the photo, Meg took to her Instagram Story to revealed that she received a warning from Insta. The warning reads, “This post could limit your account’s reach with non-followers. Your post may go against our Recommendation Guidelines. This could impact your account’s reach on Reels, Feed Recommendations, Explore, Search or Suggested Accounts to people who don’t follow you.” Meg wrote, “Nooo its just a lil cheek lol.”

Meg’s original post noted her tour will visit Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Memphis, Atlanta, Raleigh, Hollywood (Florida), Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and cities in the UK and Europe. She previously said of touring this year, “Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.