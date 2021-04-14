Brockhampton has promised two albums this year, and the first, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, arrived last week. Already there’s a new video for one of its tracks, and it finds the boy band teaming up with two of his musical peers, Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike. The two star in the video for “Count On Me,” the second single from the new album, and it begins with Lil Nas and Fike riding in a Jeep as they kick off while cracking jokes like, “Who the f*ck is Radiohead?” Things take an unexpected turn when the two singers end up in the midst of a seemingly drug-infused trip that ends with surprising make-out session.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine enlists ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Danny Brown, Jpegmafia, Charlie Wilson, and more for the thirteen-track effort. Prior to the project’s release, Kevin Abstract, the groups’ lead vocalist, delivered news about Brockhampton’s future in a tweet. “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last,” he wrote. Exactly when that second album will arrive remains to be seen, but it appears that after a long run that started back in 2016 with their debut mixtape, All-American Trash, Brockhampton will be no more come 2022.

You can watch the “Count On Me” video above.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records. Get it here.