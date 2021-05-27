Brockhampton Performs ‘Don’t Shoot Up The Party’ On ‘The Late Show’

If Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine really is Brockhampton’s penultimate album as a group, they’re going out with a bang. The group appeared on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s pensive but electrifying cut “Don’t Shoot Up The Party.”

Wearing matching jumpsuits — as per usual for the extremely coordinated, self-professed “boy band” — the group performs from a tiered platform surrounded by massive LED screens projecting their performance back at them. The effect is suitably trippy for the glitched-out, magnetized VHS look they’re fond of embracing, and as always, their energy is unmatched, despite being sort of constrained by the small set.

Kevin Abstract, the group’s de facto leader, informed fans ahead of Roadrunner‘s release that their next two projects would be their last. With Roadrunner out now, that leaves one album to go — although Abstract later offered a glimmer of hope in explaining the band’s oncoming dissolution. Writing, “we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” Kevin revealed that the band may have a bonus project on the docket — the previously postponed Technical Difficulties, which he says has “hella samples to clear.”

Watch Brockhampton’s Late Show performance of “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” above.