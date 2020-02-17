Brockhampton have shared some creative videos in their day, and one of the most outlandish of the bunch was for their latest single, “Sugar.” They dropped a clip for the song in December (for Kevin Abstract’s birthday), and it features NSFW physical interactions, alien murder, a visit to Hell, and other wild things. The group apparently didn’t tell the entire visual story of the song, though, as they have decided to make a new video for the track.

Brockhampton shared the new clip today, and it is decidedly more toned down than the first version. This time, the video just features the group members singing the song in a white-walled filming space, with the strangest thing being a tie between a giant mirror that sometimes shows the person filming and Abstract’s Myspace t-shirt.

Both videos come after the group performed the song during their first appearance on Ellen back in September. Beyond that, the band kept busy to wrap up 2019. In November, the teased a behind-the-scenes web series, Keeping The Band, which was released in multiple episodes. In recent times, Shia LaBeouf has also found himself in the band’s sphere, as he has penned a script for a movie based on Abstract’s life.

Watch the new “Sugar” video above.