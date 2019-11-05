Getty Image

Music

Brockhampton Tease A New Behind-The-Scenes Web Series, ‘Keeping The Band’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The day-to-day operations of any active and touring band are bound to be interesting. That surely is especially true of Brockhampton, who over the past couple years have experienced a lineup change and two new albums, among other things. Now the group is ready to pull back the curtain some and let fans in on what goes on in their lives, as they have teased a new behind-the-scenes web series called Keeping The Band, which is set to be released online later this month.

The group shared a 25-second clip teasing the series, and from the looks of it, it is set to include concert footage, behind the scenes videos, and some conflict. At one point, Kevin Abstract is heard saying, “Y’all ain’t performing like performers right now. Y’all don’t look like performers out here. What the f*ck are you doing?”

Currently, the group is in the midst of a tour in support of Ginger. This stretch of dates kicked off a couple weeks ago, and still on the docket for them between now and mid-December are stops all over North America, in Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, and Chicago. They are joined on the road by Slowthai and 100 Gecs.

Watch the Keeping The Band teaser above, and read our review of Ginger here.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter
×