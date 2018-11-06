Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Stripped Back Duet With Eric Church At His Annual Veteran’s Benefit Concert

11.06.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Last night,Bruce Springsteen took a much-deserved break from his highly-curated Broadway show to cut loose with by telling a few jokes and playing a handful of songs for a tremendously worthy cause. Just like he does nearly every year, “The Boss” showed up at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to lend his star-power and musical talents to the annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit show.

Springsteen played four songs during his time onstage, including a duet with one of his biggest fans, country-rock superstar Eric Church. Together, the pair ripped into a stripped down, acoustic rendition of the former’s Born In The USA track “Working On A Highway.”

In addition to his song with Church, Springsteen also performed a touching duet of “If I Should Fall Behind” with his wife Patti Scialfa, as well as solo renditions of “Dancing In The Dark” and “This Hard Land.” And as is tradition, he told his regularly expected dirty jokes. This year’s topics related to a songwriter with an affinity for explicit song-titles and another about a “voodoo penis.” According to the AP, both went over pretty well. “I’m not a comedian but when I come here I tell the jokes,” Springsteen reportedly said. “My jokes are not comedian jokes, so you got to cut them a little slack.”

Check out footage of Bruce Springsteen’s performances from the Stand Up For Heroes benefit show below.

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENERIC CHURCHWorking On A Highway

