Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are still enjoying the success of their sole Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open”: The song recently returned to No. 1 on the charts for a second week, and on the latest Billboard Hot 100, it’s still in the top 5. Still, the song was released three months ago now and fans are craving more from the duo. Well, today, they’ve gotten more, albeit in a form they likely weren’t expecting: Mars and .Paak have collaborated on a new jingle for SelvaRey Rum, a rum brand that Mars co-owns.

The duo also got James Fauntleroy on the track, which was produced by “Leave The Door Open” producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II. As would be expected from a commercial jingle, it’s a brief and jaunty tune, although it ends with some smooth, Silk Sonic-style soul.

Mars says in a statement, “Rum is really synonymous with joy. Anyone holding a good rum cocktail is exactly where they want to be. That’s what I wanted people to feel with this campaign. And SelvaRey Coconut delivers the ultimate drink every time. It’s hands down the best coconut rum you’ve ever tasted. Who wouldn’t be happy with a SelvaRey Piña Colada in their hand?”

He also wrote on social media, “My friends and I are Co Owners of this delicious rum. Us being all musicians it’s only right that we put together the official jingle for @selvareyrum .This was fun!”

Check out the jingle above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.