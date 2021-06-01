BTS’ ‘Butter’ Is Their Fourth No. 1 Song In Just The Past Nine Months

It seems like BTS is always making some sort of history. In fact, their latest single, “Butter,” just broke a handful of Guinness World Records a few days ago. Now that this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart is out (after a one-day delay thanks to Memorial Day), BTS have further cemented themselves in music history. On the chart dated June 5, “Butter” debuts at No. 1, meaning the single is now their whopping fourth No. 1 song in just the past nine months. In fact, “Butter” topping the chart comes exactly nine months after their first No. 1 single, “Dynamite,” did on the chart dated September 5, 2020.

With “Butter,” BTS has achieved the quickest journey to four No. 1 singles among groups since the Jackson 5 in 1970. Furthermore, BTS is now just one of a handful of artists to achieve their first four No. 1 singles in under a year. The list they join includes The Beatles, The Supremes, Justin Timberlake, the Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul.

BTS isn’t the only artist making waves on this week’s Hot 100, though: Rodrigo has three songs in the top 10, with “Good 4 U” at No. 2, “Deja Vu” at No. 3, and “Traitor” at No. 9. This makes Rodrigo the first artist ever to have three songs from a debut album concurrently in the top 10.