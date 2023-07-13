The First Time Jay-Z Called Bun B, The Texas Rapper Thought It Was A Prank

In the return of Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, Port Arthur, Texas rapper (and secret Swiftie) Bun B breaks down his career for hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs as they break down the custom sneakers they made for him based on that career. One funny anecdote involves the filming of the video for “Big Pimpin'” and Bun’s reaction to receiving a personal phone call from Jay-Z.

Near the 11:30 mark in the episode, Just recalls his reaction to listening to “Big Pimpin'” for the first time, Bun recounts how he and his UGK partner-in-rhyme Pimp C were tapped to appear on the record.

“I thought the call was a prank,” he admits. “It was a blocked number. I was like, ‘Who’s this?’ He was like, ‘It’s Jay-Z,’ and I was like, ‘Yo, stop playing on my phone,’ and I hung up.”

However, Bun picked up when Jay called back and thanks to Jay’s distinctive voice, recognized that it really was the superstar rapper. It’s a great story about how the early rap business still had a personal touch.

Bun also recalls Pimp C’s initial skepticism about the song, the surprise of its success after a prior single flopped, and Pimp’s hilarious reaction to being told to take off his mink coat during the video shoot in Trinidad & Tobago.

You can watch the full interview above and subscribe for more Fresh Pair at Youtube.com/UproxxVideo. Check out a YouTube short of the moment below: