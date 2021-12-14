Burna Boy’s accomplishments over the last few years have been hard to overlook. The Nigerian-born singer had one of the most popular afrobeats albums in 2019 with African Giant. The following year, he released his fifth album, Twice As Tall, which became his highest-charting release and earned him a 2021 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album. He’s also delivered impressive collaborations with the likes of Polo G, Wizkid, Headie One, Sia, and more. With just a few weeks left in the year, Burna Boy has already unveiled plans for what he’s doing next.

On April 28, Burna Boy will take over Madison Square Garden to headline his show “One Night In Space.” The upcoming performance will make him the first Nigerian artist to headline in the iconic stadium, which has enough seats to hold 20,789 people. Burna Boy celebrated the accomplishment in a post to Instagram. “From the Garden city , Port-Harcourt to the “GARDEN” New York!” he wrote. “If you’re crazy enough to think it, you’re crazy enough to do it!”

Tickets for Burna’s “One Night In Space” will be available starting with an artist presale that launches on Wednesday, December 15. General tickets for the show will be available two days later on December 17 at 12pm EST.

