Afro-fusion star Burna Boy is a model of success in his celebratory “Way Too Big” video, which continues the promotion cycle for his 2020 album Twice As Tall. Opening with a shot of a young boy in Lagos, Nigeria encountering a statue of Burna Boy as a boxer, the video imagines an entirely different path for the African Giant, who defeats an opponent in the ring, becoming the same massive star he is now. As he sits atop a billboard in Lagos, traffic stops to take in the sight. The message is clear: No matter what his path, Burna believes he’d have been a success story.

He has exhibited that same confidence throughout his album’s rollout, from the “Real Life” video to the “Monsters You Made” video. Burna’s goal is to depict different models of leadership for African youth and speak out for a unified continent strong enough to become a major world power. He also speaks out against injustice on the album, and in the song “20:10:20,” with which he decried the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad and its legacy of violence and suppression.

Watch the “Way Too Big” video above.

Twice As Tall is out now on Atlantic Records. Listen to it here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.