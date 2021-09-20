Over the weekend, Boston rapper Joyner Lucas accused music industry consultant Karen Civil of stealing $60,000 from him after accepting payment for her services and going on vacation instead. After the initial accusation, a Clubhouse chat with Civil and other industry insiders went disastrously for the self-proclaimed media marketing mogul when her defenses seemed to corroborate some of the accusations against her.

Lucas’ comments echoed a similar incident several years ago in which Civil was accused of making similar moves with money paid to her by associates of Harlem rapper Cam’ron. Catching wind of the new accusations, Cam’ron chimed in via Instagram, posting screenshots of the Twitter conversation as well as portions of court documents from a lawsuit against Civil. “Y’all gonna apologize or nah?!” Cam wrote. “For those that don’t understand, I told people Karin civil been robbing people, they said I was lying. Now she just lost a court case to another female, now they say Karin is foul. When I said it…I was hating.. she also robbed Joyner Lucas for the same exact amount she did my guy @darealdukedagod 60k.. what a co-winky-dink.”

He wasn’t the only one to call her out. Meek Mill also joined the conversation, blaming Civil for a slate of bad press around the time he broke up with Nicki Minaj. “Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity,” he asserted. “Start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy shit lol I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too!”

Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity …. start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy shit lol I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too! @ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 19, 2021

People thought I was high just ranting …. I’m not mad at her she’s a woman I’m over it… I’ll appreciate if she said something about that tho! We were real friends… I used to give her a lot of exclusive records for her website! https://t.co/qmqwXJgjM4 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 19, 2021

Civil replied, arguing that she actually defended him during that time but has since deleted the tweets. “You know damn well I ain’t have no site play you, I literally just supported your album and shown you nothing but cordialness and respect last few years when we seen each other,” she responded. ““Sat on CH rooms defending you and didn’t take part in these Twitter key key moments. Like c’mon with BS narrative.”

However, one rapper had a slightly different perspective on the controversy. Freddie Gibbs offered this tidbit: “I’ve known Karen Civil for years. She ain’t do shit to me tho cuz I’m a real ass nigga and she know better.”

I’ve known Karen Civil for years. She ain’t do shit to me tho cuz I’m a real ass nigga and she know better. 😂 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) September 19, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.