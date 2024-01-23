Considering the Grammys’ exclusivity, some fans might wonder if it’s possible to attend if you aren’t a musician, or happen to know one. More importantly, if there’s tickets available for purchase.

The 2024 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, as the event is set to take place at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4. The event will honor works that were released between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023, with artists like Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, SZA, and more being among the contenders for the coveted categories.

Can You Buy Tickets For The Grammys 2024?

Not usually, no. There are other options to potentially attend, like signing up to be a seat filler through sites like Seatfillers And More. Registration to be considered as one for this year’s Grammys has since closed, though.

The Recording Academy also hosts a ticket giveaway that ends on January 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The five lucky winners will be selected the following day and receive two tickets to attend. However, this does not include airfare or accommodation. For more information on this contest, visit here.

Even if you can’t find a way in, there is still nothing wrong with gathering a few friends and watching it at home. It will air live on CBS and for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers at 8 p.m. ET.

To view a complete list of the Grammy 2024 nominees, visit here.

