Nine Inch Nails And Captain Marvel Are Selling A Collaborative T-Shirt

03.09.19 1 hour ago

Marvel

Marvel’s latest movie, Captain Marvel, grossed $6.1 million at the box office upon release and features Brie Larson as a 1990’s superhero. This is a post about the film that contains no spoilers, other than the fact that Carol Danvers wears a classic Nine Inch Nails shirt during parts of the film.

We won’t spoil how Danvers acquires that look, but since it first showed up in trailers it’s been an iconic nod to the 90s fans have loved. And to celebrate the movie’s release, Marvel and Nine Inch Nails are released a collaborative t-shirt.

The tee is available for a limited time on the band’s website, as is the plain logo shirt that Larson’s character is seen wearing in Captain Marvel. Curiously, although Captain Marvel is the first of Marvel’s films to feature a woman superhero as the main character, the band decided to sell both shirts in men’s sizes only.

