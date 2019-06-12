Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Toledo and the rest of Car Seat Headrest spent a good amount of 2018 on the road, playing raucous shows around the world. Now the band has documented that process on a new live album: Commit Yourself Completely will be released on June 17 via Matador. To preview the record, they’ve also shared a video of “Fill In The Blanks,” live from Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio.

Toledo explains that the album consists of recordings from various shows that were chosen after going back through a ton of performances:

“This is a compilation of songs from shows we played in 2018. We recorded every show we did that year, and I went through about 50 of them to get the final tracklist for this album. This isn’t necessarily the best possible version of each track, but it’s some of the most fun we’ve had on stage. I particularly remember the show we did in the small French town of Amiens, maybe the smallest show we did that year, and how great it felt to be up in people’s faces with everyone plugging in to the music right away. The recordings we made of the shows came out very clean, so rather than try to artificially recreate how it sounded in the different venues night to night, I tried to give the whole album that in-your-face feeling, like we’re playing the songs right in front of you. When you’re onstage with everything happening at once, you never really know what it sounds like in the room anyways; all you know is how the music is feeling. Hopefully this will give you a sense of what these shows felt like.”

Watch Car Seat Headrest perform “Fill In The Blank” above, and below, find the Commit Yourself Completely art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Matador

1. “Cosmic Hero (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)”

2. “Fill in the Blank (Live at Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)”

3. “Drugs With Friends (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)”

4. “Bodys (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)”

5. “Cute Thing (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)”

6. “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)”

7. “Destroyed by Hippie Powers (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)”

8. “Ivy (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)”

9. “Beach Life-in-Death (Live at Crossroads, KC, Kansas City, MO)”

06/22 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/25 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

06/26 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

06/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

06/28 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

06/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

07/01 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

07/02 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/03 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/12-13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

08/15 — Tábua, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/17 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/06 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo *

09/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor *

09/08 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor *

11/16-17 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

* with Death Cab For Cutie